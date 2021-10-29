Diamond Hogs expect immediate help from freshman class

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — As one of the top college baseball programs in the country, Arkansas routinely brings in highly touted prospects from the high school ranks.

A handful of freshmen end up contributing each year, but the 2021 crop - which has been ranked fourth nationally by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game - could produce more contributors than usual.

The crown jewel of the incoming freshman class is Peyton Stovall, who likely turned down offers of around $2 million in this summer’s draft in order to play for Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks.

Although a rib injury suffered his first day of practice sidelined him for a couple of week, Stovall picked up where he left off from a monster senior season at Haughton High in Louisiana that vaulted him into first-round consideration.

“His first live at bat that he’s had in a batter’s box since May was just a couple weeks ago and it’s gone pretty well for him, hitting the ball extremely well,” Van Horn said earlier this month. “Peyton’s going to get in the lineup with that bat. He’s a very good hitter.”

That was on display during the team’s annual Fall World Series. Not only did he hit safely in all four games, going 5 for 12 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs, but Stovall also showed good patience out of the leadoff spot.

The biggest question surrounding the star freshman is where he’ll end up in the infield. A middle infielder in high school and projected second baseman at the next level, Stovall will likely play one of the corner infield spots because Jalen Battles and Robert Moore are locked in at shortstop and second, respectively.

With Cayden Wallace the “frontrunner” at third base, Stovall may end up at first base, which is where he played all four of the Fall World Series scrimmages.

Another touted signee who turned down the pros out of high school was Drake Varnado. The Diamondbacks actually took him in the 17th round, but he would have gone much higher had it not been for signability concerns.

Ranked the No. 93 overall player in the 2021 class, Varnado had high expectations coming into Fayetteville. Although he’s struggled some this fall, the coaches have seen flashes of his potential.

“Varnado’s a really good athlete” Van Horn said. “Hasn’t had the fall that he’s wanted to have, but we’ve seen a lot of athleticism there - quickness, good arm.”

Battles is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, so Varnado - as well as fellow freshman Jude Putz - have gotten a lot of work at shortstop. Putz isn’t as heralded, likely due to injuries he’s battled over the last few years, but Van Horn said he hits a lot of singles to all fields. He is probably more of a developmental player.

An infielder who made a move with a solid fall and could help the Razorbacks this year is Kendall Diggs. A top-150 prospect, Diggs battled some injuries and sickness this fall and still needs to get in better shape, but Van Horn has like what he’s seen.

More time in Arkansas’ strength and conditioning program could do wonders for the Kansas City area product, who Van Horn said has a lot of potential.

“He’s got one of the prettiest left-handed swings on the team,” Van Horn said. “It’s really flat and through the zone, stays in the zone and he can hit the ball down the left field line, he can hit the ball off the scoreboard. … I think you’re going to hear a lot about Kendall Diggs this year and the future.”

The other hitter Van Horn mentioned as a possible contributor in 2022 is Max Soliz Jr. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete appears to be behind Dylan Leach and Michael Turner at catcher because of his defense, but he has also worked at first base and his raw power might get him some at bats as a true freshman.

“He’s got a good arm,” Van Horn said. “He’s hit a couple home runs this fall. He’s got some power. Pretty good athlete for a guy his size, as you’ll see. Just gotta get better at blocking more than anything. Sometimes when you’re a big bodied guy, it takes a little more time. We think that he’s going to be fine.”

There is a chance the Razorbacks have even more contributors from the freshman class on the mound than in the field this coming season.

Last year, just 7.3 percent of Arkansas’ total innings were thrown by freshmen and only two - Jaxon Wiggins (23 IP) and Heston Tole (12 IP) - finished with double-digit innings in their rookie campaigns.

Based on Van Horn’s comments earlier this month, those numbers should be higher in 2022.

“I don’t want to say a whole lot about those guys yet, but there’s a few of those freshman pitchers that are going to do more than contribute,” Van Horn said. “I think they’re going to be right in the middle of our (staff). Whether it’s rotation or coming out of the bullpen, we see some freshmen really helping us there.”

Always hesitant to heap too much praise on players before they actually appear in a game, the veteran coach said it’s “pretty obvious” that heralded left-hander Hagen Smith will have a significant role on this year’s team.

Known for his insane numbers - including seven no-hitters - as a senior at Bullard High in Texas, Smith was a top-75 prospect who also turned down a lot of money to come to college.

Van Horn mentioned that right-hander Brady Tygart, another top-75 prospect, “tweaked his arm” this fall, but he is expected to be fine. He is another potential freshman contributor.

Not as highly rated as those two, right-hander Nick Moten - No. 373 in the class, per Perfect Game - has impressed the coaching staff with his stuff.

“(He) hasn’t walked people, throwing the ball 94-96 (mph), throws his breaking ball for a strike,” Van Horn said. “Acts like he knows what he’s doing on the mound, which I like, and he’s confident. I think there could be something there.”

Another name brought up by Van Horn earlier this month was Austin Ledbetter, who starred on the diamond and as a three-time state champion quarterback on the gridiron. He wasn’t healthy when he first arrived in Fayetteville, but has since put together a few good outings.

The right-hander from Bryant has “starter-type stuff” with a fastball that sits 90-91 mph and has touched 93, plus a slider, curveball and changeup.

They didn’t come up during Van Horn’s last press conference, but right-hander Vincent Trapani was a top-130 prospect by Perfect Game and right-hander Jake Faherty has enough velocity to potentially help out as a freshman, too.

“Those are a few guys that jump out at me and that’s probably more than we’ve had in the past that I could honestly tell you that, (as) freshmen, are probably going to (contribute),” Van Horn said. “I probably missed one, as far as freshmen, but it’s nice knowing those young guys have a chance to contribute on a team that’s going to be able to swing the bat.”