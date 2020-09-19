HawgBeat - Diamond Hogs Fall Scrimmage Observations, Box Score - Sept. 18

FAYETTEVILLE -- The early cancellation of the 2020 season led to a lengthy offseason, but Arkansas is finally back in Baum-Walker Stadium for fall practice.

Two weeks into their 45-day window for practice, the Razorbacks invited the media to attend Friday’s scrimmage after going through a COVID-19 screening.

HawgBeat watched from dusty seats on a beautiful 70-degree afternoon as Arkansas split into two teams for an eight-inning intrasquad scrimmage that the ‘home’ team won 5-3.

Here are a few observations we made Friday...

~The first couple of innings were dominated by a pair of lefty starters. Caden Monke, a corona-sophomore, gave up just two hits in four scoreless innings. He seemed to have his control down and was lights out aside from one hit batter.

~Lael Lockhart, the graduate transfer from Houston, started for the other team and was solid for two innings - working around a pair of walks in the first - before giving up back-to-back singles to start the third, eventually leading to the first run of the scrimmage.