ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arkansas (17-6, 4-1) failed to find its footing at the plate or on the mound as the No. 2 Florida Gators (20-5, 3-2) pounded the Hogs 17-2 in game two in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. Razorback starter Isaiah Campbell had his worst outing of the season, surrendering 6 runs on 4 hits in only one inning on the bump. Arkansas' defense didn't do the pitching any justice either, committing two costly errors. The Hogs' only runs came on a two-run homer by Grant Koch. The Gators jumped on Arkansas immediately, scoring 4 runs in the first and running Campbell out of the game in the second. Florida also had big innings in the third and sixth with 6 and 5 runs, respectively. Starter Jackson Kowar gave Arkansas hitters fits all afternoon, only surrendering 2 runs in six innings while throwing 6 strikeouts. Here's how Florida smashed the Diamond Hogs on Saturday:

THE WINNING INNINGS

Arkansas drew a pair of first-inning walks but stranded both. Hog starter Isaiah Campbell struggled with pitch placement in the bottom of the first, walking Florida's first two batters. After a mound visit from pitching coach Wes Johnson, Campbell surrendered a bloop single to load the bases. Jonathan India then cranked a grand slam to right center, putting Florida up 4-0 early with only 1 out. Campbell walked another batter, his third of the inning, before striking out Keenan Bell to end the first. Campbell's issues continued in the second as he gave up a leadoff single to Nick Horvath. Deacon Liput singled up the middle and Horvath scored as Dominic Fletcher's errant throw got away from Casey Martin and Campbell. Campbell walked his fourth batter of the game and was pulled for Caleb Bolden. Bolden forced a double play, but Florida scored yet another run to take a 6-0 lead into the third. Florida continued to pour it on with a 6-run third inning. Bolden issued two walks and an RBI single to center to make it 7-0 before being replaced by Jacob Kostyshock. An RBI double from Bell and a 2-RBI single up the middle from Liput pushed the Gator lead to 10-0. The unforced errors from Arkansas continued when a routine double down the third base line from Wil Dalton turned into a two-run inside the park homer when Heston Kjerstad completely missed the ball, giving Florida a 12-0 edge. The Razorbacks showed a little life in the top of the fourth, recording their first hit of the game on an infield single to the shortstop by Kjerstad. Catcher Grant Koch followed that up with a two-run shot to left center, making it 12-2 Florida. In the sixth inning, the onslaught ensued for the Gators. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Kostyshock. An RBI single and RBI fielder's choice pushed Florida ahead 14-2 and got Kostyshock pulled after the longest outing of his career. Zebulon Vermillion entered and immediately gave up an RBI single and a 2-RBI double to increase the Gator lead to 17-2 after six innings. Arkansas stranded five more batters the rest of the way but failed to score any runs, dropping game two to Florida 17-2.

STAT OF THE GAME

In his first five starts of the season, Isaiah Campbell had given up only 5 combined earned runs. Campbell surrendered 5 earned runs in today's game alone. He also walked four batters and gave up 4 hits on 44 pitches. The top of Arkansas' lineup has struggled mightily during the current roadtrip. Through three games, Biggers, Cole, Martin and Bonfield have combined to go 5 for 48 with 13 strikeouts. In the Florida series, Martin and Bonfield are 0 for 14 with 3 strikeouts.

Arkansas' hitting left a lot to be desired all day but especially in potential scoring situations. The Razorbacks hit 2 for 13 with runners on base and 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 baserunners.

WINNING PITCHER

Jackson Kowar (Florida): 6.0 IP (101 pitches), 4 H, 6 K's, 4 BB, 2 ER

