FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have a familiar face in the dugout in 2021.

Former third baseman Bobby Wernes has returned to Fayetteville and will serve as the Razorbacks’ new volunteer assistant coach, the UA announced Tuesday.

He fills a spot vacated by Taylor Smart, who left the program when the season was called off. Smart, a former Tennessee player, spent two seasons at Arkansas.

“Having the opportunity to be back at Arkansas is truly a dream come true for me and my family,” Wernes said in a statement. “I know how lucky I was to be able to play here and I feel even more fortunate to be back as a coach.

“I can’t thank coach Van Horn enough for the opportunity, and getting to learn from him, Matt Hobbs and Nate Thompson will be an unbelievable experience. I loved every minute that I got to play for the Razorbacks and I know I will love every minute coaching for them.”

Wernes returns to Arkansas after two years coaching Gulf Coast League Phillies West, one of Philadelphia’s rookie ball affiliates. He was the team’s hitting coach in 2019 and was tabbed as the manager for 2020.

Had the season not been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wernes was set to be one of the youngest managers in professional baseball.

In his new role, Wernes will coach Arkansas’ catchers while also assisting head coach Dave Van Horn with the infielders and assistant coach Nate Thompson with the hitters.

“We are extremely excited to get Bobby back in our program,” Van Horn said in a statement. “He was a tremendous player, leader and teammate when he was here. We all knew he was going to be a great coach one day and he did a tremendous job in the Phillies organization, so much so that they made him the manager and wanted him to lead a team after one year.

“We feel Bobby has a bright future in coaching and are very fortunate to get him back here to work with our catchers, assist me with the infielders and coach Thompson with our hitters. He knows our program, our culture, our work ethic and will be a great addition to our staff and I know our players will like having him coaching them.”

With the Razorbacks, Wernes developed a reputation as one of the best defensive third basemen in the SEC. He consistently made SportsCenter-highlight worthy web gems at the hot corner and was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team as a junior in 2015.

After playing his freshman year at Neosho C.C., the Overland Park, Kan., native signed with Arkansas. He struggled at the plate as a sophomore, hitting just .217 with one extra-base hit and 18 RBIs despite starting 55 games.

Wernes became a key contributor offensively the following season, as he hit .279/.375/.396 to help the Razorbacks reach the 2015 College World Series. He had 18 extra-base hits, including five home runs and a team-high six triples.

The highlight of his career came at the SEC Tournament that season. Trailing Florida by one run with one out in the ninth inning of a game that was already past 1 a.m., Wernes launched a two-run home run that kept the Razorbacks in the winner’s bracket with a 7-6 victory over the Gators.