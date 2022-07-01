Diamond Hogs Land NJCAA First Team All-American Transfer

College of Central Florida third/first baseman Caleb Cali announced his intentions to continue his career with the Razorbacks. Cali was named an NJCAA DI Baseball First Team All-American last season.

The third-year freshman previously spent time at Florida State and Hillsborough Community College in Plant City, Florida. He played high school ball at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.

Cali hit.438/.533/.826 last season and smashed 17 longballs to go with a school-record 22 doubles, six triples and 77 RBI from the right side of the plate. His 45 extra-base hits were a CF school record. Cali also walked 43 times compared to just 23 strikeouts during his lone year with the Patriots.

If anything, he can make an immediate impact at the plate for the Hogs.

"My goals at Arkansas are to come in and make an impact early and do anything possible to help the team win," Cali said.

During his time in the field, Cali had 16 errors that resulted in a .894 fielding percentage. He would likely serve as a first baseman for the Hogs, as Peyton Stovall — who was the primary first baseman for Arkansas this past season — will likely move to second base.

According to Cali, the conversations with the Arkansas staff were mutually beneficial, leading to an easy decision.

"The conversations with the staff were very honest and exciting, they were confident in me from the jump," Cali said.

According to HawgBeat's research, Cali is Arkansas' 10th transfer addition for next season. The Hogs will still continue to dip into the portal, especially at the catcher and outfielder positions.