Diamond Hogs leading nation in fielding percentage

Fresh off an impressive ranked series sweep at Vanderbilt, the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-3, 8-1 SEC) boast the nation's best fielding percentage (.987) and they continue to pace the Southeastern Conference in a handful of other statistical categories after three weekends of conference play.

Arkansas has recorded just 13 total errors as a team this season with no single player having more than three. Only four of those team errors have come in SEC play and each one was committed by a different player. The Razorbacks also lead the SEC and rank 15th nationally with 25 double plays turned this season.

At the plate, the Hogs rank second in the SEC with a .324 team batting average and third in the league in both hits (313) and home runs (65). Arkansas pitchers are third in the conference in ERA (3.60) and WHIP (1.18), while their 2.90 walks allowed per nine innings ranks second in the SEC and fourth nationally.

In total, the Razorbacks currently rank top-10 nationally in the following categories after 29 games: ERA, fielding percentage, home runs, home runs per game, runs, runs per game, slugging percentage, strikeout-to-walk ratio, WHIP, win/loss percentage and walks allowed per nine innings.

Outfielder Charles Davalan has been on a heater of late and he leads the team with a .402 batting average, 47 hits and 44 runs scored. The transfer from Florida Gulf Coast ranks first in the SEC in hits and runs, and his batting average ranks sixth.

Davalan hit two home runs Sunday at Vanderbilt to push his season total to nine, which is now tied with Brent Iredale for second on the team behind Wehiwa Aloy's 10 homers. All three of them rank top-10 in the SEC in longballs. Logan Maxwell and Kuhio Aloy also both have eight home runs.

Iredale ranks sixth in the SEC with 25 walks on the year and his 10 hit by pitches ranks 11th. His 42 runs batted in are good for fourth in the league and 12th nationally, while his five sacrifice fly outs ranks second in the SEC and 10th in the nation. Iredale ranks seventh in the league with a .520 on base percentage.

Zach Root, the reigning Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week, is sixth in the conference with 53 strikeouts and he's one of three pitchers in the conference with a complete game this year (seven innings on March 21). The East Carolina transfer is 10th in the SEC with 7.15 hits allowed per nine innings and he's tossed 14.2 scoreless innings in a row.

The Razorbacks are one of four SEC teams ranked in the D1Baseball Top 25 this week along with Tennessee (1), Georgia (3) and Texas (5). That group of four teams makes up the programs with only one conference loss through three weekends, and the Razorbacks have series with each of the other three remaining on the schedule. The Hogs will also face Missouri, Texas A&M and No. 7 LSU for weekend series.

Up next on the schedule is a meeting with Grambling State on Tuesday in North Little Rock at Dickey-Stephens Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed live on SEC Network+. The Razorbacks run ruled Grambling State in seven innings, 14-3, back on Feb. 25 in Fayetteville.