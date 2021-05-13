HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE — A third Arkansas pitcher has entered the transfer portal, HawgBeat has learned.

Sophomore right-hander Blake Adams’ name popped up Thursday, joining fellow right-handers Jacob Burton and Nate Wohlgemuth as Razorbacks to leave the team this week.

Although there are two weeks left in the regular season, the timing of their departures is not uncommon in college baseball. Non-contributors typically have their exit meetings following final exams and then begin offseason training, go play summer ball or decide to transfer. The UA had its finals last week.

A talented young arm, Adams hadn’t pitched since March 24, when he had a second straight rough outing.

After solid relief appearances against Murray State and Louisiana Tech, in which he gave up just one earned run in 4 1/3 innings, Adams took the brunt of Arkansas’ 16-1 SEC-opening loss to Alabama on March 19.

He was charged with five earned runs and recorded just two outs, allowing seven of the nine batters he faced to reach base - five via hits and two via walks. His next appearance was in a midweek game against Memphis and he recorded only one out while allowing three of four batters to reach (one hit, two walks).

That led to one earned run, which made his ERA balloon to 11.81 in 5 1/3 innings. It also proved to be his final appearance in an Arkansas uniform.

It was a disappointing end to what appeared to be a promising career. Adams was the No. 101 overall recruit and top player from Arkansas coming out of Springdale Har-Ber in the Class of 2019, according to Perfect Game.

He signed with the Razorbacks as a two-way player and did both when he first arrived on campus, even hitting a home run early in fall ball, but focused on pitching when it became clear he’d have a chance to start as a true freshman.

Sure enough, head coach Dave Van Horn tabbed him as the Game 3 starter for opening weekend against Eastern Illinois last year. Unfortunately, he lasted only three innings that game and struggled before the season was canceled.

In four appearances, including two starts, Adams allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. That gave him a 9.95 ERA and opponents hit .357 against him.