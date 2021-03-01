College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — It is still early in the 2021 season, but Arkansas is back on top of the college baseball world.

The Razorbacks’ sweep of Southeast Missouri State, coupled with Ole Miss’ series loss to UCF, has vaulted them to No. 1 in the top 25 polls by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Collegiate Baseball, the publications announced Monday morning.

After checking in at No. 8 in D1Baseball's preseason poll, Arkansas jumped up to No. 2 after beating Texas Tech, Texas and TCU at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Kendall Rogers, a national college baseball writer and co-managing editor of D1Baseball, had hinted that those wins might be enough to move the Razorbacks into the top spot of their, but Ole Miss - which was No. 6 in the preseason - also beat those teams at the same event and was tabbed No. 1.

The Rebels also earned the No. 1 ranking from Baseball America, the NCBWA and Perfect Game. However, they lost to unranked UCF twice this weekend. Meanwhile, Arkansas used a dramatic ninth-inning comeback to win its first game over SEMO and propel itself to a four-game sweep.

Baseball America, which announced its poll last Monday before the conclusion of the event at Globe Life Field, had Arkansas at No. 6 before moving it up to No. 1 this week.

It's the first time in that publication's 40-year history that the Razorbacks have been No. 1. It is believed to be the first time they've been the top-ranked team in any of college baseball’s major polls since being preseason No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA and USA Today Coaches polls.

They quickly dropped out of that spot, though, after losing one of their first three games to Western Illinois. The last time Arkansas was No. 1 during the season is thought to be 2009, when it was No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball and swept a two-game midweek series with Arizona State - which was No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches and Baseball America polls.