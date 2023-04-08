OXFORD, Miss. — With a two-run lead and two innings under his belt, the ninth inning belonged to Gage Wood on Saturday.

The freshman right-hander earned his stripes with a four-out save in a rubber match against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday, but the same situation against Ole Miss on the road gave him the opportunity to double down.

The Rebels were able to put the tying run in the batter’s box, but a pair of athletic plays in the outfield and a swinging strikeout capped off his three-inning save and a 6-4 Arkansas victory.

Ole Miss starter TJ Quinn had the Razorbacks’ number through two innings. The freshman right-hander faced the minimum six hitters, fanning four of them, on 40 pitches.

Just as he did Friday, Caleb Cali broke the scoreless tie for Arkansas with a home run. His fifth longball of the season hit the left side of the batter’s eye for a 1-0 lead.

Although Will McEntire did not have the swing-and-miss rate Quinn produced, the Razorback starter was arguably more effective. He recorded nine outs on 25 pitches, notched two perfect innings and induced a double play to erase one of the two hits he surrendered in the second.

The fourth inning posed some trouble for McEntire, who issued a leadoff walk that turned into the tying run. Rebel first baseman Anthony Calarco’s RBI double off the glove of a running Tavian Josenberger in center field leveled the score, but it came on the heels of a heads-up play by Cali that cost the home team a potential lead.

Catcher Calvin Harris singled to center field, moving center fielder Ethan Groff, who drew the leadoff walk, to third. As Josenberger’s throw sailed to Cali, Harris tried to take second but the junior from Florida fired a strike directly in the path of his slide, allowing for second baseman Peyton Stovall to apply the tag in time for the second out.

That defensive sharpness was lacking on the other side, as Cali appeared to be toast at third base on a one-out ground ball to shortstop in the fifth. Jacob Gonzalez failed to corral the ball, setting the go-ahead run up 90 feet away.

Quinn’s wild pitch allowed Cali to score the Hogs’ second run and shortstop John Bolton to move into scoring position. Stovall drove him in with his fourth hit in two games, extending the lead to 3-1.

McEntire began to fade in the bottom of the fifth, allowing two of the bottom three hitters to reach. Fortunately for the Razorbacks, he picked one of them off, once again preventing Ole Miss from taking the lead.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn called on Dylan Carter for the third time through the order, and Gonzalez belted his second offering beyond the right field fence to knot the score again. That was the second homer the right-hander allowed in as many days.

Carter settled in to face the minimum in the sixth, and the Razorbacks gave him a lead to work with in the seventh.

With Cali on second and two away, Josenberger dropped the go-ahead single into right field, and another error cost the Rebels another run. Stovall’s second hit of the afternoon moved the Arkansas leadoff man to third, but right fielder TJ McCants only knocked the ball down, allowing the third unearned run to score.

Up 5-3 with nine outs to get, Van Horn called on Wood. The freshman pitched himself into trouble, allowing Ole Miss to cut the lead in half on a bloop single by Gonzalez, who represented the go-ahead run, with two outs. A long flyout to right stranded both runners and preserved the one-run lead, a devastating result for the locals, whose rowdy anticipation built as the ball sailed toward the warning track.

Things looked even bleaker for Ole Miss in the eighth, when Arkansas right fielder Jace Bohrofen led off with a double the other way. Designated hitter Kendall Diggs drove him in with a single four pitches later, stretching the lead to 6-4.

Wood returned for the bottom of the eighth, and he retired the side in order, nodding his head as he walked back to the third base dugout with a two-run lead.

Left fielder Jared Wegner laid out to make the catch on a shallow fly ball, preventing the Rebels from leading off with a hit. Josenberger ranged out to his right to secure the second out with a man aboard. Wood got Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier to whiff at his 1-2 offering, putting a bow on the Razorbacks’ eighth win in 12 SEC games.

Having been virtually deadlocked with No. 1 LSU atop the SEC West since the two teams met two weeks ago, the Hogs sit alone in first place by a half-game, thanks to the cancellation of the Tigers’ series finale against South Carolina.

Arkansas will return home to face UALR at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the first of a two-game set, before welcoming the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers next weekend.