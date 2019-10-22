Diamond Hogs release 2020 schedule
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas released its baseball schedule for the 2020 season Tuesday afternoon.
Seeking their third straight trip to the College World Series, the Razorbacks will open the season with a three-game series against Eastern Illinois beginning Feb. 14. It is the same team they swept to begin the 2019 season.
Those are the first three of 32 games at Baum-Walker Stadium on the 56-game slate. Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn and Georgia are set to come to Fayetteville, as are notable non-conference opponents Gonzaga, Illinois State, Oral Roberts and Missouri State.
For the second straight year, the Razorbacks will also host in-state foes UALR (April 7) and UAPB (April 29) for midweek matchups. They actually have a two-game midweek series against UAPB, with the second to be the annual game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
The non-conference slate is highlighted by an appearance in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Arkansas will take on Big 12 foes Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor. That is scheduled for late February.
The Razorbacks are also slated to travel to Oklahoma (March 17), Troy (March 24-25) and Michigan State (April 21-22) for midweek games, with the latter two being two-game series.
Their road SEC series are against Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee. That means they will not play Kentucky, Missouri or defending national champion Vanderbilt during the regular season.
Nearly half - 26 of 56 - of Arkansas' games will be against teams that made the postseason last year, as Baylor, Illinois State and eight of its 10 SEC opponents (all but Alabama and South Carolina) received at-large bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
2020 Arkansas Baseball Schedule
Fri., Feb. 14 - Eastern Illinois - 3 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15 - Eastern Illinois - 2 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 16 - Eastern Illinois - 1 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 20 - Gonzaga - 3 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 21 - Gonzaga - 3 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22 - Gonzaga - 2 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 23 - Gonzaga - 1 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 28 - vs. Oklahoma^ - 3 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 29 - vs. Texas^ - 7 p.m.
Sun., March 1 - vs. Baylor^ - 7 p.m.
Tue., March 3 - Illinois State - 3 p.m.
Fri., March 6 - South Alabama - 3 p.m.
Sat., March 7 - South Alabama - 2 p.m.
Sun., March 8 - South Alabama - 1 p.m.
Tue., March 10 - Grand Canyon - 6:30 p.m.
Wed., March 11 - Grand Canyon - 3 p.m.
Fri., March 13 - at Mississippi State* - 6:30 p.m.
Sat., March 14 - at Mississippi State* - 2 p.m.
Sun., March 15 - at Mississippi State* - 1 p.m.
Tue., March 17 - at Oklahoma - 6:30 p.m.
Fri., March 20 - Alabama* - 6:30 p.m.
Sat., March 21 - Alabama* - 6:30 p.m.
Sun., March 22 - Alabama* - 1:30 p.m.
Tue., March 24 - at Troy - 6 p.m.
Wed., March 25 - at Troy - 1 p.m.
Fri., March 27 - at Ole Miss* - TBA
Sat., March 28 - at Ole Miss* - TBA
Sun., March 29 - at Ole Miss* - TBA
Tue., March 31 - Oral Roberts - 6:30 p.m.
Thu., April 2 - Florida* - TBA
Fri., April 3 - Florida* - 6:30 p.m.
Sat., April 4 - Florida* - 2 p.m.
Tue., April 7 - UALR - 6:30 p.m.
Thu., April 9 - Texas A&M* - 6:30 p.m.
Fri., April 10 - Texas A&M* - 6:30 p.m.
Sat., April 11 - Texas A&M* - 2 p.m.
Tue., April 14 - Missouri State - 6:30 p.m.
Fri., April 17 - at LSU* - 7 p.m.
Sat., April 18 - at LSU* - 6:30 p.m.
Sun., April 19 - at LSU* - 2 p.m.
Tue., April 21 - at Michigan State - 5:35 p.m.
Wed., April 22 - at Michigan State - 2:05 p.m.
Fri., April 24 - Auburn* - 6:30 p.m.
Sat., April 25 - Auburn* - 6:30 p.m.
Sun., April 26 - Auburn* - 1:30 p.m.
Tue., April 28 - UAPB - 6:30 p.m.
Wed., April 29 - vs. UAPB (%) - 6:30 p.m.
Fri., May 1 - at South Carolina* - TBA
Sat., May 2 - at South Carolina* - TBA
Sun., May 3 - at South Carolina* - TBA
Fri., May 8 - Georgia* - 6:30 p.m.
Sat., May 9 - Georgia* - 6:30 p.m.
Sun., May 10 - Georgia* - 6:30 p.m.
Thu., May 14 - at Tennessee* - TBA
Fri., May 15 - at Tennessee* - TBA
Sat., May 16 - at Tennessee* - TBA
Home games in bold
*SEC game
^Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston
(%) Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock