FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas released its baseball schedule for the 2020 season Tuesday afternoon.

Seeking their third straight trip to the College World Series, the Razorbacks will open the season with a three-game series against Eastern Illinois beginning Feb. 14. It is the same team they swept to begin the 2019 season.

Those are the first three of 32 games at Baum-Walker Stadium on the 56-game slate. Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn and Georgia are set to come to Fayetteville, as are notable non-conference opponents Gonzaga, Illinois State, Oral Roberts and Missouri State.

For the second straight year, the Razorbacks will also host in-state foes UALR (April 7) and UAPB (April 29) for midweek matchups. They actually have a two-game midweek series against UAPB, with the second to be the annual game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The non-conference slate is highlighted by an appearance in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Arkansas will take on Big 12 foes Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor. That is scheduled for late February.

The Razorbacks are also slated to travel to Oklahoma (March 17), Troy (March 24-25) and Michigan State (April 21-22) for midweek games, with the latter two being two-game series.

Their road SEC series are against Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee. That means they will not play Kentucky, Missouri or defending national champion Vanderbilt during the regular season.

Nearly half - 26 of 56 - of Arkansas' games will be against teams that made the postseason last year, as Baylor, Illinois State and eight of its 10 SEC opponents (all but Alabama and South Carolina) received at-large bids to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.