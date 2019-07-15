News More News
Diamond Hogs Summer Ball Update - July 15

Heston Kjerstad (USA Baseball)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Several Arkansas players are spread out across the country - and world - playing baseball this summer. Here’s a comprehensive update on how they’re going…

Team USA

Heston Kjerstad

Stats: 9 games, .542/.556/.792, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 7 R, 2 BB/3 K

Last week: 4 games, .538/.500/.923, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 0 BB/2 K

Notable: Went 7 for 13 in Taiwan… In a game suspended because of weather, he collected a pinch-hit double… Later that same day, he went 5 for 5 with a double, home run and three RBIs… Started games in both corner outfield spots and at designated hitter... Leads Team USA in batting average (.542)

Casey Opitz

Stats: 4 games, .000/.353/.000, 1 RBI, 2 R, 6 BB/0 K

Last week: 2 games, .000/.222/.000, 2 R, 2 BB/0 K

Notable: Started two games - once against Chinese Taipei and against Taichung Cooperative Bank, a local professional team… Hitless in seven at bats, but drew two walks and scored twice… Has thrown out 4 of 6 potential base stealers this summer

Cape Cod Baseball League

(The most prestigious collegiate wood bat summer league with all of its teams in Massachusetts.)

Matt Goodheart - Orleans Firebirds

Stats: 7 games, .320/.438/.360, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 6 R, 5 BB/4 K

