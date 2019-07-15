Diamond Hogs Summer Ball Update - July 15
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Several Arkansas players are spread out across the country - and world - playing baseball this summer. Here’s a comprehensive update on how they’re going…
Team USA
Heston Kjerstad
Stats: 9 games, .542/.556/.792, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 7 R, 2 BB/3 K
Last week: 4 games, .538/.500/.923, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 0 BB/2 K
Notable: Went 7 for 13 in Taiwan… In a game suspended because of weather, he collected a pinch-hit double… Later that same day, he went 5 for 5 with a double, home run and three RBIs… Started games in both corner outfield spots and at designated hitter... Leads Team USA in batting average (.542)
+2 on some good two-out hitting from @hestonkjerstad.— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 11, 2019
USA 3, Chinese Taipei 0 | MID 3 pic.twitter.com/A3QVEEmrn0
And that’s a five-hit night for @hestonkjerstad.— USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 11, 2019
USA 10, Chinese Taipei 4 | T9 pic.twitter.com/NLpY31OM1G
Casey Opitz
Stats: 4 games, .000/.353/.000, 1 RBI, 2 R, 6 BB/0 K
Last week: 2 games, .000/.222/.000, 2 R, 2 BB/0 K
Notable: Started two games - once against Chinese Taipei and against Taichung Cooperative Bank, a local professional team… Hitless in seven at bats, but drew two walks and scored twice… Has thrown out 4 of 6 potential base stealers this summer
Cape Cod Baseball League
(The most prestigious collegiate wood bat summer league with all of its teams in Massachusetts.)
Matt Goodheart - Orleans Firebirds
Stats: 7 games, .320/.438/.360, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 6 R, 5 BB/4 K
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news