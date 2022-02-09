Diamond Hogs to play 8 nationally televised games in '22

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Eight of Arkansas’ baseball games will be nationally televised in 2022, the SEC announced Wednesday.

The Razorbacks will play a pair of games - both against Ole Miss - on ESPN2, plus six games on the SEC Network. All other games at Baum-Walker Stadium and road SEC games will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

There are four “wildcard” slots on the final weekend of the regular season that have yet to be filled, but as things currently stand, Arkansas’ eight nationally televised games are tied for the fewest in the conference.

The other SEC teams with eight games on the SEC Network, ESPNU or ESPN2 include Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri - the three worst teams in the conference last season - and South Carolina.

Defending national champion Mississippi State leads the way with 12 games on those networks, while the other eight SEC programs have nine, 10 or 11 games scheduled.

Despite the low number of nationally televised games for Arkansas, which is coming off a season in which it was ranked No. 1 most of the year and is now a preseason top-10 team, there will be ways to watch 55 of its 56 regular-season games.

In addition to the SEC Network-Plus games, the Razorbacks’ three games in the Round Rock Classic will be streamed on FloBaseball, a subscription service, and their matchup with Omaha at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City will be televised on YurView from Cox Communications.

The lone exception is Arkansas’ annual trip to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The matchup with Central Arkansas, which is scheduled for April 26, will not be televised or streamed.

The first 16 games in the SEC Tournament will be televised on the SEC Network, with the championship game scheduled for ESPN2.