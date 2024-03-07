"I think it’s going to be a really good year. I feel like we’re going to have all the older guys playing that were playing previously and then this is a year where I definitely feel like we’re going to use some of our younger guys, as well, especially in third-down situations. I’m ready to keep it going and see how everybody progresses."

"It’s looking great," Jackson said. "We got an older group now. I love the way we’ve been working. It’s a brotherhood for sure. We’ve lost a few guys, but we brought a few guys in. The young guys looked real good today, especially in pass rush in two-minute drill. So it was really great watching Charlie Collins, cool watching Anton (Juncaj), Kavion (Henderson) as well.

After Arkansas' first spring practice on Thursday, Jackson said that leaving Fayetteville after a 4-8 season "really didn't feel right." Now, he can be part of the program's turnaround alongside a talented defensive line room that includes newcomers Anton Juncaj, Charleston Collins and Kavion Henderson.

Now a senior for the Hogs, Jackson turned down the NFL Draft after recording 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his First-Team All-SEC season.

Arkansas will be leaning on a diverse group of defensive linemen in the Razorbacks' upcoming 2024 season, but the depth is strong according to returning defensive end Landon Jackson.

A darkhorse-candidate for the best transfer portal pickup of the offseason, defensive end Anton Juncaj led the FCS with 15 sacks and finished third with 21.5 tackles for loss as part of a season that included 55 total tackles at Albany. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior will likely earn the starting nod opposite of Jackson and is a daunting threat for the Razorbacks.

"I mean, it doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re having 15 sacks in high school football, you’re a dominant player," Jackson said. "He had 15 in the FCS and (Andrew Armstrong) came from the FCS and you saw how good he was. There’s a difference overall as a team within conferences, but if a player can do that in the FCS, I can promise you he can play at this level.

"(Juncaj) is a real hard worker and I think that’s what’s gotten him to this level that he’s at now. He just works real hard, always wants to compete with everybody, real strong as well. Really dominant in the run game. I saw an inside run period today and he made a really good play, I think he’ll help us in the run and his pass rush is good as well."

The talent doesn't stop there either, as Arkansas has two former four-star prospects backing up their two mainstays in Collins and Henderson. Though playing as a freshman in the trenches can be tough, Jackson believes they both have the ability to receive early playing time.

"I do, I do," Jackson said. "I really think, I don’t know who it’ll be out of Kavion (Henderson) and Charlie (Collins), but Charlie is real twitchy and good with side to side movement and then Kavion is real smart. Honestly both of them could. I really don’t know, that’s a Coach (Deke) Adams question, but I think they can both definitely help us."

Don't forget about returning pass-rusher Nico Davillier, who showed flashes of excellence with 11 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack during his sophomore campaign last season. Standing at 6-foot-4, 271-pounds, Jackson thinks it's Davillier's time to shine.

"He played quite a bit this past season as a true sophomore, which is really good," Jackson said. "This offseason, his goal is to really have a dominant season and do all he can to help the defense. It's really good having another dominant player on the other side of me. It reminds me a lot of last year with (Trajan Jeffcoat) on the other side of me. So, I really like playing with Nico, and I feel like he's gonna constantly get better every day and I'm ready for the season."

Jackson and the Razorbacks will hold their next spring practice on Friday morning.