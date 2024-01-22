The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs featured a pair of former Razorbacks shining for the two teams that will be meeting in the NFC Championship game next weekend. On Saturday evening, former Arkansas linebacker and current San Francisco 49er Dre Greenlaw intercepted two passes from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, and the second was a game-sealing pick that he jumped up from and returned to the Packers' 40-yard line in dramatic fashion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgSG9nIERyZSBHcmVlbmxhd+KAmXMgc2Vjb25kIGludGVy Y2VwdGlvbiBvZiB0aGUgZGF5IHNlbmRzIHRoZSA0OWVycyB0byB0aGUgTkZD IENoYW1waW9uc2hpcCBnYW1lLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VL T1pNQURtbU4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VS09aTUFEbW1OPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE1hc29uIENob2F0ZSAoQENob2F0ZU1hc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nob2F0ZU1hc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ4OTIz MTc0ODQ5Mjg2NjI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjEs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Greenlaw's first interception came late in the third quarter of San Francisco's 24-21 win over the Packers. After entering the game as questionable to play, Greenlaw clarified with reporters afterwards that he was playing no matter what. "I wasn't going to sit out this game for anything," Greenlaw said. "It definitely felt great just knowing that you battle from all this, barely practice all week and got the chance to go out there and make some plays. I'm just doing it for my teammates. I know they wanted me to play and I know I wanted to play, so I was going to make sure I did everything to get in this game." A product of Fayetteville High School, Greenlaw was with the Razorbacks from 2015-18 before the 49ers selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He not only had the two picks, but he added a team-high eight total tackles and two pass deflections in the contest. Also part of the San Francisco win was former Razorback quarterback Brandon Allen, who signed with the 49ers prior to this season but has not played with starter Brock Purdy and backup Sam Darnold ahead of him. Another former Razorback who played three years with Greenlaw at Arkansas is center Frank Ragnow (2014-17), who became a headline story of the Detroit Lions' 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. A first round selection by the Lions in 2018, Ragnow has been around for plenty of losing football, which made Sunday that much sweeter. He was visibly in pain all game long, but continued playing like he's paid — as one of the best centers in the NFL.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmFuayBSYWdub3cgaXMgYW4gYWJzb2x1dGUgd2FycmlvciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcVZHRk5PY2thNSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3FWR0ZOT2NrYTU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2FycmVuIFNoYXJwIChAU2hh cnBGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaGFy cEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ5MTk0MjAzMDUyMDczMTQyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"The guy is a warrior and there was never a doubt that when he got banged up today that he was going to keep playing and keep fighting," Lions left tackle Taylor Decker said. "It seems like he's always just fighting through pain all the time. I don't want to speak for him, but I feel like a little bit of him is paranoid to not be out there with us. "We've been through so much together, so if he can be out there, we know he's going to be out there. And not only that, but he's the best center in football. So he's huge for us." Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, who Ragnow called the best leader he's ever been around, also had plenty of high praise for his star center out of Arkansas. "Frank's a stud," Campbell said. "That's what he does. He's willing to all it on the line. We talk about it all the time, but you may not be 100% but if you feel like you can produce and you can win at 80% of yourself...And that's what Frank does. He believes he can and he trusts himself and he trusts those guys next to him. Not everybody can do it, and that's okay. But he can."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtGcmFuayYjMzk7cyBhIHN0dWQuJnF1b3Q7PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LTkFSRldPTkdBUj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AS05BUkZXT05HQVI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by8zUkdwS1pDYTh2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM1JHcEtaQ2E4djwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXRyb2l0IExpb25zIChATGlvbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGlvbnMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDkyMTg4MTcxNDA1 MTkyNjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==