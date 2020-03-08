The Razorbacks couldn't not offer Denton Ryan linebacker DJ Arkansas and it wasn't just for his name. The 3-star prospect has picked up 12 Division-I offers and his list is continuing to grow. With Arkansas anchoring the Ryan defense, the squad went 15-0 into the state title game before falling to Shadow Creek.

DJ came to visit Arkansas for the first time for Junior Day on Saturday and he came away looking forward to visit again.

"The visit was good," Arkansas said. "I loved the facilities. I loved the coaches. The highlight got to be the food. Eating as much as you want all day. The fanbase, too. They blew my stuff up every time I posted. 500 people liked I was at the Catfish Hole."

In his junior season, Arkansas had 86 solo tackles (111 total tackles), 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, a pbu and two blocked kicks. The next school to receive a visit from the Texas native will be Rice.