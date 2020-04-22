Does more depth mean a bigger rotation for Eric Musselman in Year 2?
Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Compared to last season, Eric Musselman will have an abundance of talent at his disposal for Year 2 at Arkansas.
If Isaiah Joe decides to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return for his junior season, the Razorbacks will have 13 eligible scholarship players in 2020-21 after having just nine this year.
The additional depth - which comes from three sit-out transfers becoming eligible and filling an open scholarship spot - creates a welcome challenge for Musselman.
When asked about the lack of depth last season, the Razorbacks’ first-year coach revealed his philosophy is to use only seven or eight players in a game and have about four scholarships either unused or on sit-out transfers.
That has left fans wondering how playing time will be distributed next season with so many more options, but it sounds like that’s not a concern for Musselman because he’ll tweak his strategy.
“Every coach should adapt to the roster that they have,” Musselman said. “I think every year your team takes on a new identity.”
Although playing with a deep bench will be new for him as a collegiate head coach, it isn’t a completely foreign concept to Musselman.
Before breaking into the college ranks, he spent several years coaching in various minor leagues and Musselman said he regularly played 10 guys in the G-League, CBA and USBL because he felt they were all pretty equal in talent.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news