The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14) exited the SEC Tournament on Thursday with an 0-2 record due to poor defense and struggles at the plate, but history may point to a possible reemergence in the NCAA Tournament based on the latest trends by league foes. Since the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season, three SEC teams have won the national championship. Those three squads — LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State — combined for a 1-5 record at the SEC Tournament. LSU’s 2023 team was the only program of those three to actually score more runs than its opponents in Hoover, Alabama, as Ole Miss and Mississippi State were outscored 3-1 and 25-3, respectively.

Advertisement

The three teams that won those respective SEC Tournaments — Arkansas (2021), Tennessee (2022) and Vanderbilt (2023) — all failed to make it past the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament to Omaha. Arkansas and Tennessee fell in the Supers despite being No. 1 overall seeds and the Commodores were upset by Xavier in the Regional round. So, what does this mean for the current version of the Diamond Hogs? Well, for starters, a quick bow-out from the league tournament doesn't mean Arkansas can't get back on track once its in the healthy confines of Baum-Walker Stadium. After all, Dave Van Horn's club sports a dominant 33-3 home record this season. Arkansas' lack of clean baseball across its two-day stay is certainly a concern, but it falls right in-line with what happened to the Bulldogs prior to their magial run. Mississippi State surrendered 33 hits across two games with two errors in 2021 and it seemed like all hope was lost, but everything changed once the NCAA Tournament began. Here's a look at how those LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State championship-winning teams' SEC-only stats and final season stats compare to Arkansas' at this current juncture:

SEC Play Stats vs. Final Stats Team (Year) SEC ERA (Final ERA) SEC Batting Average (Final BA) SEC Fielding Percentage (Final FLD%) Arkansas (2024) 4.24 .244 .980 LSU (2023) 5.90 (4.47) .284 (.308) .972 (.975) Ole Miss (2022) 5.56 (4.21) .262 (.278) .977 (.972) Mississippi State (2021) 4.75 (4.04) .260 (.278) .971 (.975)