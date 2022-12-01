Domineck transferred to Arkansas from Georgia Tech prior to this season, and he will be using his extra Covid year to stay with the Hogs in 2023.

During Arkansas' 12 regular season games, Domineck played 270 snaps and recorded 31 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, nine QB hurries, four missed tackles and two forced fumbles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Domineck graded out as the 8th best defensive end in the SEC this season.

Here is more on Domineck, via his profile on the Arkansas Athletics website:

At Georgia Tech

2021 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Played in 12 games with eight starts … Finished with 36 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles with a 70-yard fumble return … According to Pro Football Focus, generated 20 total pressures and turned in a 67.2 defensive grade on 446 snaps … Made two tackles in win over Northern Illinois (Sept. 4) … Charted five stops, including four solo, three tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles versus Kennesaw State (Sept. 11) … Tallied two tackles against Clemson (Sept. 18) … Recorded three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble against North Carolina (Sept. 25) … Registered one stop against Pitt (Oct. 2) … Filed eight tackles and one sack versus Duke (Oct. 9) … Finished with one solo stop against Miami (Nov. 6) … Totaled two solo tackles against Boston College (Nov. 13) … Recorded three tackles, one sack and a pass breakup against Notre Dame (Nov. 20) … Listed five tackles and 0.5 sacks versus Georgia (Nov. 27).

2020 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Saw action in nine games with four starts at defensive end … Led Georgia Tech in sacks (4) and ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (8.5) … Was credited with a 15.2% pressure rate according to ESPN Stats and Info, which ranked eighth among all Power Five conference student-athletes … Became one of only 24 Power Five players over the past three seasons with a pressure rate of 15% or higher … 15.2% pressure rate was tops among ACC players that return in 2021 (next highest: 11.8% by Clemson’s K.J. Henry) … 26 total pressures ranked second among ACC players that return in 2021 (behind only North Carolina’s Tomon Fox – 27) … Ranked seventh on the team overall and tops among defensive linemen with 35 total tackles … Tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries … Had at least three tackles in all nine games … Forced a fumble in season-opening win at Florida State (Sept. 12) … Recorded two tackles for loss and a sack at Syracuse (Sept. 26) … Forced and recovered a fumble to go along with a season-high six total tackles and a sack in nationally televised primetime win over Louisville (Oct. 9) … Totaled 16 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss over his final four games of the season … Turned in his best performance of the season with five tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, including a strip sack in the end zone that he recovered himself for a touchdown during win over Duke (Nov. 28) … Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in his career following the stellar showing against Duke.

2019 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Appeared in seven games, including starting the final three games of the season at defensive end … Despite limited action, finished fourth among defensive linemen with 25 tackles (12 solo) … Finished with 3.5 tackles-for-loss for 19 yards, including 16 yards off 1.5 sacks … Came up with a huge 11-yard sack in the third quarter at Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 12) en route to an eventual 28-21 overtime victory … Recorded seven tackles (six assisted) at Virginia (Nov. 9) … Took down five offensive players (three solo) against Virginia Tech (Nov. 16), including 1.0 tackles for loss for 6 yards and 0.5 sack for 5 yards … Exploded for a career-high 10 tackles (five solo) in the primetime game against NC State (Nov. 21), where he also totaled a career-high 1.5 tackles-for-loss for 2 yards.

2018 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted due to only seeing action in three games, the first three contests of the year vs. Alcorn State (Sept. 1), at USF (Sept. 8) and at Pitt (Sept. 15) … Recorded five tackles in three games … Registered four tackles in extensive action at USF … Had one stop at Pitt … Was one of 13 true freshmen to see game action for the Yellow Jackets.

HIGH SCHOOL: Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports/Scout and Rivals … Named honorable-mention all-state and Polk County defensive MVP as a senior … Three-time first-team all-county selection … Set school record with 25 sacks as a senior … Three-year team captain … Selected to play in Blue-Grey All-American game and Best of Florida all-star game … Named defensive MVP and overall MVP of Best of Florida all-star game … Coached by Christopher Canning … Terrific athlete was also a four-year letterwinner/three-year captain in basketball and a three-year letterwinner in track and field … Honor roll student.

PERSONAL: Middle of three siblings … Father, James, played football at Bethel College (1987) before transferring to Florida for two seasons (1988-89) … Jordan is a fan of Japanese animation, Anime … Majoring in business administration … Planning on a career in medicine.