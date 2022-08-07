Dominique Johnson active in RB room despite injury

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dominique Johnson has yet to see the practice field during fall camp, but his presence is still looming large in the Arkansas running back room.

Johnson, a junior, sustained a knee injury during the Outback Bowl seven months ago, head coach Sam Pittman said during Wednesday's press conference.

"He’s progressing well," Pittman said. "He’s ahead of schedule. So I don’t know if we’ll have him for the Cincinnati game or not, but I feel like we’re gonna have him the majority of the season."

Those who have spoken to the media this week have indicated sophomore Rocket Sanders is the leading candidate to start in the backfield. Although Johnson is not on the field competing for the job, running backs coach Jimmy Smith said he has given him "responsibilities for our room."

"He's always having fun and coaching the guys," Smith said. "He's in good spirits right now. He knows what I expect of him and he does it."

The Razorbacks are to report to the practice facility by 6:30 a.m. It is Johnson's job to text Smith at 6:15 to let him know all the running backs are present and accounted for. Johnson is also in charge of making sure all the backs are properly taped before they hit the field.

All the while, he is also learning signals and studying film to make sure he can jump right back into the swing of things once he recovers, Smith said.

Sophomore running back AJ Green acknowledged the work Johnson is putting in off the field to rehab his injury and bring the group closer to one another.

"I would say he’s definitely a leader in our room," Green said. "Him being able to do that, it just shows how much of a leader you are, because the better leader you are, the more acts of service you’re going to do for the people you care for, the people you’re trying to lead. He’s definitely doing a great job of leading us."

Johnson, Sanders and Green make up the three-headed monster of returners from last season's group, which racked up more than 2,600 yards over the 13-game campaign. Promising freshmen Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer are also in the mix in 2022, giving the Hogs plenty of depth in the backfield, leaving no reason to rush Johnson back.

"I feel good about (the depth)," Smith said. "Dominique is special, so of course you want him out there. But like I said, it’s next man up. The next man is going to make sure he holds it down until he gets back. Everybody just moves up and does his job until he comes back, and when you get back you’ll have fresh legs. I love it."



