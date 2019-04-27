Another former Arkansas player is off the board on Day 3 at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was selected in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers with the 148th overall pick Saturday afternoon.

He joins offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (Patriots, 118th overall) as the only two Razorbacks drafted so far. It also extends Arkansas’ streak of having at least two players drafted to 10 years.

Despite battling multiple injuries throughout his career, Greenlaw racked up 321 tackles, a total that included 13 for loss and four sacks. He also forced four fumbles, recovered three fumbles, intercepted three passes and broke up three more passes.

His best season was as a junior, when he played in all 12 games and made 103 tackles, which was second only to De’Jon Harris on the team and ranked seventh in the SEC. That earned him a career-high 69.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

It looked like he was going to build on that performance with 10 tackles in the first quarter of the season opener against Eastern Illinois, but a high ankle sprain sidelined him for a couple of weeks.

That injury flared up again and caused him to miss a chunk of the Vanderbilt game and the season finale at Missouri. Despite missing three full games and parts of several others, Greenlaw still made 80 tackles and earned a 64.6 grade from PFF his senior year.

Although he couldn’t stay healthy, Greenlaw still had a pretty successful career considering he was a 5.7 three-star prospect coming out of Fayetteville High. Originally committed to Arkansas State, his recruitment picked up late and he flipped to the Razorbacks over offers from Georgia, Oklahoma State and others.