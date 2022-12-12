FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

Sanders has now been named an All-American by three of the five outlets used to determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans: Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press. Sanders was also named First-Team All-SEC last Tuesday and he was a finalist for the Butkus Award.

Frank Ragnow was the last Hog to be named an All-American by the AP, when he garnered third-team honors in 2017. Sanders is Arkansas’ first AP first-team All-American since tight end Hunter Henry in 2015.

Ronnie Caveness was the last Arkansas linebacker to be named AP first-team All-American, when he did so in 1964.

Sanders led the Razorbacks in tackles (103), sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (13.5) this season. The transfer from Alabama led Arkansas in tackles in seven games and recorded double-digit tackles on six occasions.

He earned weekly honors early on, gaining SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week following the Week 2 win over South Carolina, when he recorded 11 tackles, three TFLs and two sacks. He was also named the Butkus Award Linebacker of the Month for September.

Sanders’ 9.5 sacks are tied for the seventh-most in a single season by a Razorback and are the most since defensive end Chris Smith’s 9.5 sacks in 2012.

Fans won't be able to see Sanders suit up in the red and white again, as he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last Tuesday.

