DT Patrick Jenkins presses reset on his recruitment
MARRERO, La. -- Patrick Jenkins backed off of his LSU commitment late on Friday evening. By the time Monday rolled around, he had an entirely new collection of schools reaching out.The three-star d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news