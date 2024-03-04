Arkansas redshirt-junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Carter is nearing a return to the mound for the Diamond Hogs after suffering a torn UCL on May 3 of last year.

During head coach Dave Van Horn's monthly Swatter's Club meeting Monday, the Hogs' skipper gave good news that Carter will be on the board as an available pitcher for Tuesday’s game against UCA.

Last season, the Bentonville native emerged as one of the Razorbacks' top bullpen arms after accumulating a 3.65 ERA in 37.0 innings pitched. Carter struck out 26 opponents, walked 11 and held batters to a .264 average en route to a perfect 6-0 record.

"Really pitched well for us last year," Van Horn said. "Well, it's been amazing watching him rehab from Tommy John surgery, he's 10 months out and they say, nine months, 14 months, usually it's on the backside of that, he'll be ready to go.

"When it first happened, I thought, 'Well, he probably won't pitch in 2024. We'll get him ready for 2025', but then it went really well. Looked great after surgery and then the rehab process throughout the summer, throughout Christmas break, he's just really worked hard, stayed on it. He's just accelerated everything, it's been great."