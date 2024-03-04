Dylan Carter nearing return to mound for Razorbacks
Arkansas redshirt-junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Carter is nearing a return to the mound for the Diamond Hogs after suffering a torn UCL on May 3 of last year.
During head coach Dave Van Horn's monthly Swatter's Club meeting Monday, the Hogs' skipper gave good news that Carter will be on the board as an available pitcher for Tuesday’s game against UCA.
Last season, the Bentonville native emerged as one of the Razorbacks' top bullpen arms after accumulating a 3.65 ERA in 37.0 innings pitched. Carter struck out 26 opponents, walked 11 and held batters to a .264 average en route to a perfect 6-0 record.
"Really pitched well for us last year," Van Horn said. "Well, it's been amazing watching him rehab from Tommy John surgery, he's 10 months out and they say, nine months, 14 months, usually it's on the backside of that, he'll be ready to go.
"When it first happened, I thought, 'Well, he probably won't pitch in 2024. We'll get him ready for 2025', but then it went really well. Looked great after surgery and then the rehab process throughout the summer, throughout Christmas break, he's just really worked hard, stayed on it. He's just accelerated everything, it's been great."
Not only is Carter close to making a reappearance with the Razorbacks, but he could be coming back better than ever — and sooner than everyone might think.
"Incredible how hard he's worked," Van Horn said. "Let's just put it this way, he'll be on the board to pitch tomorrow night. He's been throwing to live hitters and it's been pretty good for the most part.
"Dylan last year was pitching 92-93 (mph) with a good slider, and got hurt. Dylan is up to about 95 (mph) right now. The rehab has been amazing."
Though Van Horn said he was on the board to pitch tomorrow, it should be noted that it's not 100% certain that he will. It all depends on the situation, and it won't be in any leverage position.
"Obviously we want it to feel right, probably not a super leverage type position," Van Horn said. "More like start an inning and kind of go from there."
Adding Carter to an already loaded Arkansas pitching staff will make the Razorbacks that much more dangerous every weekend. As of today, Arkansas leads the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.8) and total strikeouts (163). The team is also fifth in ERA (2.45).
Fans will have their first chance to see Carter pitch for the Hogs during the 2024 season on Tuesday afternoon, as the Razorbacks are set to face off against the Central Arkansas Bears at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+.