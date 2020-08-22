Early assessment of Arkansas' true freshmen - Offense
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Despite an offseason full of uncertainty, fall camp is in full swing at Arkansas.
The Razorbacks were in helmets only Monday and Wednesday, but took the field Friday in shoulder pads, allowing more contact at practice.
There were no media availabilities - practice viewing periods or post-practice interviews - Friday. In the past week, though, head coach Sam Pittman has had two interviews, plus the media has talked to the coordinators - Kendal Briles and Barry Odom - before camp and players Rakeem Boyd, Bumper Pool, Mike Woods and Montaric Brown after practices.
Those conversations have given us a glimpse into how things are going in Fayetteville so far. Here is an update on Arkansas’ true freshmen based on comments by their coaches and teammates, starting with the offense…
(An update on the the defensive freshmen will be posted Sunday.)
Quarterback - Malik Hornsby
Considering his background, it wasn’t surprising that Pittman brought up the guys in the trenches first when asked about early standouts among the true freshmen after Monday’s practice.
However, the first-year head coach and former offensive line coach also gave some praise to Malik Hornsby, the heralded dual-threat quarterback from the Houston area.
“Malik Hornsby has done a really good job,” Pittman said. “He's got a really good arm on him. He's fast. I got to see him throw today, instead of (just motioning) without a ball. He's got a strong arm - an accurate arm.”
Graduate transfer Feleipe Franks is expected to win the starting job and redshirt freshman K.J. Jefferson has started camp as the backup, with Hornsby rotating with John Stephen Jones and Jack Lindsey in the third group.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news