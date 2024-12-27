Advertisement
Published Dec 27, 2024
Early injury halts Dazmin James' breakout performance
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Redshirt freshman Arkansas wide receiver Dazmin James' breakout performance against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Friday was halted by an injury in the first half.

James — who ended the game with three catches for 137 yards, a touchdown and Liberty Bowl Oustanding Offensive Player honors — earned high praises from head coach Sam Pittman following the Razorbacks' 39-26 win.

"I didn't know [Dazmin] was very fast (laughs)," Pittman said after the game. "You know, he kept acting like he was, but I think he went 22.3 on his catapult and he went 10.3 or something in high school looking left and right in 100 meters. Won at the state championship. He's just a wonderful kid too, but he's really fast."

A former unranked prospect out of Clayton High School in North Carolina, James hauled his first career reception on a program record-breaking 94-yard touchdown against the Red Raiders in the first quarter.

James followed that up with a 24-yard grab in the second quarter, but went down in pain while holding his knee before limping off on his own power.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pounder eventually returned to the field and made a 19-yard catch on Arkansas' final drive before halftime, but he limped off the field once again after getting shaken up on an awkward tackle. James did not record a stat in the second half, but he appeared to be in good spirits afterward and may be a key offensive cog in the offseason.

"I mean, you’ll definitely see more," James said after the game. "It’s just the beginning. First game. I just had an opportunity. I got my opportunity and I ran with it. Thanks to all my coaches. We’ve been practicing, just repetition, going over a lot of plays. Just getting it down. Formations and everything since like the portal and everything."

Arkansas football's 2024 season has now come to a close. Up next, the Razorbacks will look to close out transfer portal season strong. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on the offseason recruiting action.

