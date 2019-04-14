Arkansas hosted three official visitors for their second of three OV dates of the spring and there is a great chance all three of this weekend's visitors end up on the 2020 signee list. First to leave campus was 3-star tight end Allen Horace Jr. Horace plays at Crockett High School in East Texas and is recruited by tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and associate head coach Jeff Traylor.

"My visit was good, it was great, it was fantastic," Horace said. "The city is just nice. Like last time I was here, the whole environment was great."

Horace was on the Hill not so long ago for the Hogs' elite prospect day so coming back to campus so soon for an official with no other official visit plans indicates that the Hogs definitely lead for the very athletic tight end.

"Arkansas is heavy with me," Horace said. "It's up there. They're trying to get me to commit pretty hard, pretty hard. They took me to Chad Morris' house."

The 6-foot-5 player has six offers right now and was offered by Chad Morris in June of last year, way before the other programs bought stock. He was hosted by early enrollee Trey Knox who has been a bright spot for the Hogs this spring.

"Trey Knox hosted me, he's a pretty cool kid," Horace said. "Me and Trey talked about last year's team and turning things around. There's something special happening."