The Razorbacks are getting closer and closer to adding a former commit back to the class but Marshall High School standout Savion Williams insists he'll make his final decision on National Signing Day, February 5.

“It was good this weekend,” Williams said. “I had a lot of fun.”

Williams took his second official visit to Arkansas and was hosted by freshman receiver Trey Knox. The No.119 ranked player out of Texas is down to three programs, Arkansas, SMU and TCU, and the Hog coaches were working hard to sell Fayetteville, which is the furthest from his home in East Texas.

“The coaches were really on me the whole weekend,” Williams said. “They talking about how I could catch a bus or ride a plane. I was like, shoot, I am going to make my choice.

“(I'll decide) on signing day. It just depends on how the coaches (at each school) treat me."

Williams, who is a very talented wide receiver with 4.7 speed and great hands, ended up stepping in to play quarterback for Marshall this season after they lost their starter. Despite not getting to play his future position much, Williams said that the experienced help him grow as an all-around player.

“It made me get my speed up,” Williams said. “It made me way faster than I was last year. I know the plays more. I know what people do.”

Arkansas only has one wide receiver commit in the 2020 class, early signee Darin Turner. Williams is one of the only wideouts the team will host before Signing Day, they'll bring Alabama commit and 4-star Javon Baker to campus next weekend.