HawgBeat - Elite 8 schedule, Hogs' chances to advance

The Bears and Hogs meet for the south region title at 8:57 p.m. on CBS.

To get this far, Arkansas has taken down 14-seed Colgate, 6-seed Texas Tech and 15-seed Oral Roberts. Baylor, Arkansas's former SWC opponent, beat 16-seed Hartford, 9-seed Wisconsin and 5-seed Villanova.

With Devo Davis's last minute bucket, the Arkansas Razorbacks clinched a two-point win over Oral Roberts, advancing them to the Elite 8 round on Monday.

Starting the tournament with just a 19% chance to reach the Elite 8, according to 538, the Arkansas Razorbacks have orchestrated comebacks to do just that. The Hogs now run into the 1-seed in the South, Baylor, and they are the overwhelming underdog.

Since Arkansas beat ORU and Baylor beat Villanova, Arkansas's chances to get to the Final Four only went up 1% from 24% to 25%. According to ESPN BPI, the Bears have a 74.8% chance to take down the Hogs.

Vegas is on the same page as well with an 8-point spread in favor of the Green and Gold.

Each Elite 8 matchup currently has a spread of seven points or more. Houston is favored over Oregon State, Michigan is favored over UCLA and Gonzaga tops the chart with a 9-point spread over USC.

Alabama's Sunday night loss left Arkansas as the last SEC team standing. The Hogs outlasted Bama, LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Missouri.

You can bet on the Hogs' moneyline at +290, the over/under is set at 148. For Arkansas to win it all, the moneyline's currently set at +2000.