Sci Martin was all smiles after wrapping up his official visit in Arkansas, his first official visit since wrapping up his successful season at EMCC in Scooba, Mississippi. Martin got a chance to bond with the staff, players and future Razorbacks during his 48 hours on the Hill and he was particularly impressed with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach John Chavis.

"He's a great guy, a loyal guy," Martin said. "He goes back to LSU so I've got history. His resume speaks for itself."