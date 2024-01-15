Normally, our HawgBeat mailbags are at the end of each month, which gives readers an opportunity to ask questions and receive thoughtful, lengthy responses for Arkansas basketball. However, after an 0-3 start in SEC play with an average margin of defeat of 20 points, we thought an emergency mailbag was due to give our readers a chance to ask whatever they want in these dire times of Razorback athletics. HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier answers some of those reader questions here. As always, HawgBeat members get every single question answered, while only a select few questions from social media are chosen.

"At what point would you start playing Baye Fall more and begin to have an eye towards development?" - X (formerly Twitter) user @UnitedHogs

I think soon. It's clear right now that whatever has been attempted so far just isn't working. To me, the Florida game was lost at two points: closing the first half and starting the second half. Musselman put the starters back on the floor for both stretches rather than sticking with the guys who brought life, energy and helped start a run. Closing the first half at least made a little sense because the reserves looked gassed, but starting the second half with the original starting group was inexcusable, in my opinion. That group went minus seven in just three minutes of action and Arkansas never really recovered or came close again. Fall got some minutes against Florida and didn't do anything incredible, but he did play with a lot of effort which counts for a lot at this point in the season. It's become very clear that the veterans — regardless of position — aren't getting it done. It isn't like there's no talent on this team outside of the starters and veterans. Layden Blocker was a top-25 player out of high school, Baye Fall was a McDonald's All-American, Joseph Pinion was in the Rivals 150, and so on. If older guys aren't getting the job done and aren't playing with effort, why shouldn't the younger guys — who are plenty talented — get more run?

"Do you think this year causes Muss to reevaluate his approach to continuity between years and working the transfer portal? Or at least how he works the portal?" - X (formerly Twitter) user @The_Snap_Dragon

I think so. I certainly hope so. We've seen Musselman adjust his needs and approach in the portal each year he's been here. Two offseasons ago, he brought in almost exclusively post players. Last season, it was almost exclusively scoring guards brought in. If I had to guess, I imagine Musselman goes back to the long, athletic wings with size to be defensive stalwarts when building next year's roster. The Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Jalen Tate, Trey Wade types who are versatile with a great work ethic while still competent or even strong offensive players. This season the team has been awful defensively and bad offensively. Arkansas teams under Musselman have normally been able to make up for bad offense with a good defense, but this team doesn't have that and it shows.

"What are the top three things you think he is doing wrong with this team aside from a poorly constructed roster?" - HawgBeat user @P1Hawg

In short, I think the biggest three issues are: rotations, scheme, and not letting players play through mistakes. Rotations are self explanatory. I personally do not think Musselman has had his best year of determining lineups, roles and rotations this season. Now that can certainly improve, but as I mentioned above, some rotation decisions are head-scratching to me. I didn't understand going back with the starters in the second half against Florida, just as I didn't understand keeping Jeremiah Davenport and Blocker hidden on the bench for the games leading up to the matchup in Gainesville. So far this season it seems as if Musselman is trying to put square pegs into round holes with his rotations. There have been times where he's played three non-shooting bigs, other times where he plays a lineup with zero effort guys despite talking about needing competitors and effort in press conferences, and is often too quick to pull a player for a mistake. That last sentence goes to factor number three. How is a player supposed to build confidence if he is constantly looking over his shoulder to come out of the game rather than just playing loose and free? Mistakes happen, especially on a roster with little chemistry from year to year. Players not having any confidence or being scared to make mistakes often means they are playing passively, and in high major college basketball, opponents can sense that and capitalize off of it. Schematically, I just don't understand what this team is doing most of the time. I still can't tell how they are attempting to defend screens despite the fact they are constantly getting abused in pick and roll defense. The offense is a hot mess with random ball screens, effortless movement and little purposeful ball movement. Most possessions end with a last second heave or an isolation in traffic. Over halfway through the season there is still no identity, still no system in place on either side of the ball and no consistent contributors or rotations. I'm not exactly sure how a team is supposed to succeed like that.

"Why can’t these dudes make layups?" - HawgBeat user @Zwall82