HawgBeat - Emptying the Notebook: Notes, tidbits, stats on Arkansas-Alabama 2020

FAYETTEVILLE -- He doesn’t get to vote for the Heisman Trophy, but if Sam Pittman had a ballot, he’d pencil in Alabama’s entire offensive line.

The Crimson Tide have a trio of playmakers at the skill positions who will likely win or at least be finalists for major awards - and probably receive Heisman votes - in quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

However, Arkansas’ first-year coach is a longtime offensive line coach and has been thoroughly impressed by what he’s seen from Alabama’s big guys in the trenches.

“Their offensive line is the best in college football,” Pittman said. “As a matter of fact, I’m not for sure that I’ve seen an offensive line — including the ones I coached — that well coached and that physical. They can do it all.”

The unit is anchored by fifth-year senior Landon Dickerson, whose 90.4 Pro Football Focus grade ranks second among all FBS centers this season, but also features former five-star recruits at left and right tackle.

When watching them on film, Pittman said the first thing that jumps out about them is how hard the play. He’s been impressed with how they start and finish blocks, as well as their cohesiveness.

It’s not uncommon for coaches to hype up their opponents leading up to a game, but Pittman seemed genuine in his assessment. He even compared it to Alabama’s offensive line in 2011, which featured two future first-round picks and helped the Crimson Tide beat LSU in the national championship game.

“They’re just really good,” Pittman said. “I’m not trying to say how great they are because we’re getting ready to play them. Them guys are good now.”

Getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a challenge for Arkansas throughout this season and will be an even tougher task Saturday.

The Razorbacks’ 1.56 sacks per game this year rank 11th in the SEC and are tied for 102nd nationally, while their 65.0 pass-rush grade on Pro Football Focus ranks dead last in the conference and is tied for 107th nationally.

“It's definitely something I'm looking forward to,” defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said. “(If) you want to be the best you've got to play the best and you know in this league, if you want to go to the NFL this is the league to do it and the game to do it.”

Here are a few other notes, tidbits and stats from the week leading up to Saturday’s game against Alabama, which will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be televised on ESPN…

Bama’s Balance

One of the side effects of having such a great offensive line is that Alabama is very balanced on that side of the ball. It also doesn’t hurt to have those aforementioned playmakers - Jones, Harris and Smith.

The Crimson Tide are averaging 361.1 passing yards and 187.2 rushing yards per game this season. That is the main reason Pittman has said his biggest concern Saturday is figuring out how to slow down their offense.

“Everybody struggles with a team that can throw it and a team that can run it,” Pittman said. “We’ve proved that we’re a little bit better with a team that just is a throwing football team, but when you’re able to do both like Missouri was able to do both and like Alabama can do both in the best way possible, those guys are scary.”

As good as LSU was during its perfect season last year, there has been some speculation that Alabama’s offense this year is even better. It is averaging 49.2 points (third in FBS) on 548.3 yards (fourth) against an all-SEC schedule.

At the very least, there is certainly an argument it is the Crimson Tide’s best offense of all time, but head coach Nick Saban said he doesn’t like to compare his teams.

“I think the thing this group does is they play really well together and they have tremendous balance and every guy has done a really good job of doing what the coaches ask them to do,” Saban said. “I think the consistency in their performance sort of reflects that.”

Facing Mac Again

Although it is his first year as Alabama’s full-time starting quarterback, Saturday will not be the first time Arkansas will face Jones.

The redshirt junior actually made the first start of his career against the Razorbacks last year, as it was the Crimson Tide’s first game after Tua Tagovailoa went down with a season-ending injury.