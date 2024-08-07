Eric Gregory underrated piece of Arkansas defensive line
Arkansas sixth-year senior defensive tackle Eric Gregory is finally earning his flowers after being one of the most consistent producers for the Razorbacks since stepping on campus in 2019.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Tennessee native has played in 49 games with 32 starts for the Hogs, and he has racked up 93 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three defended passes and an interception as an undervalued piece to Arkansas' defensive trench throughout his career.
"He can play at the inside position, he can play outside," defensive line coach Deke Adams said on Wednesday. "He did that early in his career. I kind of agree with you, he’s very, very underrated. But, he does a really, really good job. He’s such a humble kid that that stuff doesn’t really bother him. He doesn’t ask questions about it, it’s not even an issue with him. He just shows up and works hard every day."
A holdover from the Chad Morris head coaching era at Arkansas, Gregory is experienced, mature and a "very quiet" worker that "doesn't say a whole lot," according to Adams.
"It's been great and I love having (Gregory) back," Adams said. "It's kind of a joke in the room. Coach (Sam Pittman) might bring up when he first got here and things like that. He asked guys, 'Raise your hand who was here when we first got here' and all that. (Gregory) might be one of maybe two or three that's in the room and was actually here when (Pittman) first got here.
"You know, when there's time to open his mouth and take control of the room, he does that. Understanding every position up front. He knows that he plays at a high level, plays physical. I mean, everything he brings to the table has been great for us in our room."
Gregory will play his third season alongside preseason Second Team All-SEC defensive end Landon Jackson, who said Gregory brings a lot to the team as a lead-by-example mentor.
"I feel like this year, he’s really starting to open up even more," Jackson said Wednesday. "He’s always been a leader by example, but this year he’s being a lot more vocal than I’ve ever seen him. I think he’s really taken on a leadership role and that’s playing a big part in the defense.
"With him being one of the older guys, or the oldest guy on defense, everybody respects him. He’s been here for a while, he knows what it takes and knows how to get the job done. He brings a big leadership role to the defense."
The first week of Arkansas' fall camp was held in the late afternoon under blistering heat conditions, enough to make anyone rethink a walk in the park. Against all logic, Gregory said he didn't mind, though.
"I feel like we’ve started pretty good," Gregory said on Wednesday. "I loved the first couple of days. It was real hot and kind of tested us mentally. I feel like those days helped us out a little bit, preparing us to be better than we were the first couple of days. I feel like it’s started off pretty good."
When reminiscing about his personal goals, Gregory pondered last season when he was at his heaviest of 330 pounds. The former four-star defensive end prospect said he wants to get better at punishing quarterbacks, too.
"Last season I was a little bit heavier," Gregory said. "I just wanted to slim down, just be in tune with my body. Playing the run and getting after the quarterback. I feel like I’ve been kind of slacking since I’ve been here just getting after the quarterbacks, so I want to put that on tape."
Players that stick around for six years are few and far between in today's college football landscape, but Gregory is a dime a dozen and said he never thought about leaving the Hogs.
"My mindset is I’m going to stick with it throughout wherever I’m at," Gregory said. "Going other places, that wasn’t really my mindset. I didn’t expect to be here this long, but life is life. Injuries happen, a lot of stuff happens. I’m just here, and I’m glad to be here."
Arkansas will continue with its first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday in Fayetteville ahead of the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.