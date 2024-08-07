Arkansas sixth-year senior defensive tackle Eric Gregory is finally earning his flowers after being one of the most consistent producers for the Razorbacks since stepping on campus in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Tennessee native has played in 49 games with 32 starts for the Hogs, and he has racked up 93 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three defended passes and an interception as an undervalued piece to Arkansas' defensive trench throughout his career.

"He can play at the inside position, he can play outside," defensive line coach Deke Adams said on Wednesday. "He did that early in his career. I kind of agree with you, he’s very, very underrated. But, he does a really, really good job. He’s such a humble kid that that stuff doesn’t really bother him. He doesn’t ask questions about it, it’s not even an issue with him. He just shows up and works hard every day."

A holdover from the Chad Morris head coaching era at Arkansas, Gregory is experienced, mature and a "very quiet" worker that "doesn't say a whole lot," according to Adams.

"It's been great and I love having (Gregory) back," Adams said. "It's kind of a joke in the room. Coach (Sam Pittman) might bring up when he first got here and things like that. He asked guys, 'Raise your hand who was here when we first got here' and all that. (Gregory) might be one of maybe two or three that's in the room and was actually here when (Pittman) first got here.

"You know, when there's time to open his mouth and take control of the room, he does that. Understanding every position up front. He knows that he plays at a high level, plays physical. I mean, everything he brings to the table has been great for us in our room."