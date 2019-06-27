New head Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman spoke to the Arkansas media over the phone for the SEC summer teleconference Thursday morning, and among many topics discussed was what he plans to do with his final roster spot for the 2019-20 season.

Due to the recent departure of 2019 point guard signee Justice Hill from the squad (not the university...yet), Musselman has one extra spot to fill. The head hog would've loved to fill it with the top-available grad transfer, Kerry Blackshear Jr., but the Virginia Tech forward chose home-state Florida as his next destination. There haven't been any new transfers linked to the Arkansas staff in the past few weeks.

While Musselman was very quick to add four transfers, two immediately eligible, he knows sometimes it's better to leave the spot open instead of filling it with dead weight that could be there for longer than a season.

