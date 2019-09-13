News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 11:11:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Eric Musselman discusses his creative Arkansas recruiting strategies

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Like many great ideas, Arkansas stumbled into its latest recruiting tactic by chance.

A spur of the moment decision by head coach Eric Musselman while hosting Kennedy Chandler, a five-star point guard in the Class of 2021, last month has produced some incredible content in the following weeks.

“A lot of the stuff we do that’s outside the box just kind of happens organically,” Musselman said. “One of our recruits, obviously can’t name names, but he kind of had the ball in his hands and I got in a defensive stance and someone took a picture.”

Musselman and Razorback target Kennedy Chandler of Briarcrest Christian Academy.
Musselman and Razorback target Kennedy Chandler of Briarcrest Christian Academy. (Twitter)

Musselman said the high school recruits loved the idea and now the Razorbacks’ coaches don’t even have to ask them if they want to take a similar photo. In fact, the recruits come to them with suggestions, sometimes before ever arriving on campus.

“It's turned into now recruits that have not been on campus (are) texting us and saying, 'Hey, coach,' and they'll send a picture and say, 'Can we do this scene if I come on an official or an unofficial visit?’” Musselman said. “It's taken on a life of its own.”

When small forward Harrison Ingram, a 2021 five-star prospect from Dallas, was in town, they recreated the famous photo of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Musselman with junior five-star forward Harrison Ingram.
Musselman with junior five-star forward Harrison Ingram. (Twitter)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}