“A lot of the stuff we do that’s outside the box just kind of happens organically,” Musselman said. “One of our recruits, obviously can’t name names, but he kind of had the ball in his hands and I got in a defensive stance and someone took a picture.”

A spur of the moment decision by head coach Eric Musselman while hosting Kennedy Chandler, a five-star point guard in the Class of 2021, last month has produced some incredible content in the following weeks.

Musselman said the high school recruits loved the idea and now the Razorbacks’ coaches don’t even have to ask them if they want to take a similar photo. In fact, the recruits come to them with suggestions, sometimes before ever arriving on campus.

“It's turned into now recruits that have not been on campus (are) texting us and saying, 'Hey, coach,' and they'll send a picture and say, 'Can we do this scene if I come on an official or an unofficial visit?’” Musselman said. “It's taken on a life of its own.”

When small forward Harrison Ingram, a 2021 five-star prospect from Dallas, was in town, they recreated the famous photo of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.