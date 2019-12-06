FAYETTEVILLE – For a head coach few would describe as even-keeled, Eric Musselman is trying his best to keep his players in that mindset despite a perfect 8-0 start in his first year at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks haven't achieved this feat under a first year head coach since Eugene Lambert led them to 10-0 in 1942, so yeah, it's a pretty big deal.

"I'd rather be 8-0 than 0-8, I know that," Musselman said Thursday leading up to game nine. "But I think it's great for our players because I think it helps with buy-in to stuff that we're doing. I think that's the most important thing is that our guys that put in a lot of work over the summer that they feel like we're building and getting better each game."

Arkansas is 8-0 but they still only received 17 AP Top-25 votes this week. Even Musselman said he doesn't really know where this team is in terms of how good they really are.

A big issue causing uncertainty is Arkansas's strength of schedule. Eight games in and they've on played one game against a team (Georgia Tech) ranked in the top 75 in KenPom rankings.

Though the Hogs haven't been consistent or even very good on offense (ranked 181st in points per game), they've relied on their top-5 defense (52.6 ppg) to pull them through to each win.

The defense has been a big surprise this season, especially due to Arkansas's lack of size. Many of the national media types who vote in AP polls are probably skeptical about whether or not Arkansas can keep this up as they head into tougher matchups.

"I think we've had some really good moments and then we've had some really teachable moments where maybe I haven't been in the greatest mood or feel like we've got some holes we've got to continue to address," Musselman said.