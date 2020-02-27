HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

For the first time in six weeks, Arkansas finds itself on a winning streak.

The Razorbacks' back-to-back wins over Missouri and Tennessee couldn't have come at a better time, as they had lost five straight and were on the wrong side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

It still has some work to do, but Arkansas has climbed back into the "First Four Out" section on BracketMatrix.com and is once again in the conversation for an at-large bid.

Securing a spot in the field of 68, though, likely still requires the Razorbacks winning their final three games. Although they're favored in each one according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, they have just a 25.2 percent chance of doing just that - up from 15.0 percent before the Tennessee win.

Arkansas is up to No. 40 in the NET rankings - which replaced the RPI last season - and has just only Quadrant 1 wins.



Unfortunately, it needs some help to get another crack at a Q1 win. LSU is No. 33 in the NET following a 15-point loss at Florida on Wednesday. If the Tigers get into the top 30, their March 4 game in Fayetteville will be a Q1 game for Arkansas.