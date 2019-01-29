Arkansas nearly picked up a signature win to bolster its resume Tuesday, but ultimately came up just short with a three-point loss at No. 14 Texas Tech.

Now the Razorbacks must turn their attention to the final two-thirds of the SEC slate, which features key road games at LSU, Auburn and Kentucky.

With records of 11-8 overall and 2-4 in conference play, Arkansas has a lot of work to do to make the postseason.

Barring a deep run in the SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks likely need to finish at least .500 in the SEC to even get on the bubble. That would mean winning at least seven of the last 12 regular-season games.

It’s hard to know if that would be enough to actually get into the NCAA Tournament because the selection committee has shifted from RPI - which has a known formula and is dictated solely by wins/losses - to NET, a new ratings system that also factors in how teams play in wins and losses.

Reaching the NIT requires an above-.500 winning percentage, which would be guaranteed by winning half of the remaining games.

Just how much of an uphill climb will that be for Arkansas? Predicting the future is never easy, especially in sports, but ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projects the winner and places a percentage of likelihood for every Division I basketball game.

Here are the projections for the Razorbacks’ remaining regular-season games: