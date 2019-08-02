**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

Coming off the worst season in school history, Arkansas doesn't exactly have a lot of outside expectations heading into 2019.

Most sportsbooks around the country have set the Razorbacks' over/under win total at 5 or 5.5 and the media picked them to finish last in the SEC West once again.

Not surprisingly, two of the most well-known college football analytics aren't very high on Arkansas either. ESPN's Football Power Index and Bill Connelly's S&P+ both favor the Razorbacks in only four games this season.

The FPI gives Arkansas at least a 77 percent chance to win in all four of its non-conference games, while the S&P+ is slightly more favorable with at least an 84 percent chance of winning in each game.

Conference play is a completely different story for the Razorbacks. They are heavy underdogs in all eight SEC games according to the FPI. Similar to non-conference play, the S&P+ gives them better odds, but not by much.

The Ole Miss game in Week 2 is Arkansas' best chance to snap its SEC losing streak, which sits at 11 games coming into the season. ESPN FPI gives the Razorbacks a 26.6 percent chance of winning that game, while the S&P+ gives them a 39 percent chance.

Here's a game-by-game breakdown of the projections from both analytics...