Before the 2023 NFL Draft even started, analysts and scouts were already eyeing the quarterback class for the 2024 draft.

Included on the list of draft-eligible passers for the next year is Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and plenty of others.

Another name listed in the 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class is Arkansas redshirt senior KJ Jefferson. The Sardis, Mississippi, native is primed to have his best year yet in Fayetteville with new offensive coordinator Dan Enos helping Jefferson to grow as a pro-style quarterback.

ESPN still seems to think Jefferson has to prove it first, though. The outlet released a list of the top passers and biggest questions for the 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class on Wednesday, and there were two tiers of passers: "Top QBs to know" and the "Best of the rest."

While ESPN ranked Jefferson as the top quarterback in the SEC for the 2023-24 season back on May 17, it seems to think that he has work to do to get ready to be an NFL passer.

Listed in the top quarterbacks to know category were the expected faces, including Williams, Maye, Penix, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Oregon's Bo Nix.

The best of the rest was listed alphabetically and it included eight SEC quarterbacks. As is expected, Jefferson's size and ability to make plays happen with his legs were a big draw for his name to be listed.



"Jefferson's 6-foot-3, 242-pound frame and fearlessness outside the pocket make him difficult to bring down," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote. "He's a highly competitive player who impacts the Razorbacks' offense through the air and on the ground. He finished last season with 2,648 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and five interceptions, as well as 640 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns."

The numbers speak for themselves, and so does the tape. Jefferson limits mistakes, makes something out of nothing and he's a proven leader. The one issue seems to be his accuracy.

"Jefferson is an upper-body-reliant thrower, which causes his accuracy to suffer in some spots," Reid wrote. "After back-to-back 2,600-yard passing seasons, he has steadily improved but still must take another step in his development this year."

Sure, Jefferson is expected to develop even more as a pro-ready quarterback under Enos, who has a strong track record of producing great quarterbacks. But to be fair, Jefferson completed 67.3% of his passes in 2021 and 68.0% of his passes last season. Those numbers are good enough for the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in Arkansas' record book for single-season completion percentage.

As of now, Jefferson has some work to do as far as climbing draft boards in a loaded class at the position. In fact, he was recently getting in some training out in San Diego with former college quarterback George Whitfield Jr., who now runs a his own quarterback training academy called Whitfield Athletix.