Arkansas clawed its way back above .500 in SEC play with a three-game winning streak and now has a chance to pad its record this week.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index not only heavily favors the Razorbacks against Mississippi State (71.3%) and Texas A&M (88.7%), but it also has them as the favorite in all but one game over the second half of their conference slate.

The lone game in which Arkansas is considered an underdog is at Missouri on Feb. 13 and the Tigers are only slight favorites.

Using the game-by-game percentages in the first chart below, you can determine that the Razorbacks are most likely to win six of their final nine games to finish the regular season 19-8 overall and 11-6 in SEC play.

That specific record has a 28.1 percent chance of happening, but Arkansas has a 61.2 percent chance to win at least 11 SEC games.

The complete rundown of each possible record - from 5-13 to 14-4 - and its likelihood is in the second chart below.