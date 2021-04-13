HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' spring practice is presented by Wright's Barbecue . Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com .

Sam Pittman has quickly elevated the Arkansas football program.

Heading into just his second season as head coach, the Razorbacks are ranked No. 29 in ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index (FPI) released Tuesday.

That is still last among SEC West programs, but it is dramatically improved from what he inherited when he took over.

Arkansas finished the 2018 and 2019 seasons at No. 91 in the FPI and was sitting at No. 66 in the preseason last February. Three wins and several close losses later, the Razorbacks were No. 56 in the final 2020 FPI ranking.

They have climbed another 27 spots in the initial preseason FPI ranking this year and they’re projected to go 6-6, but it won’t be easy.

As it seems to always be the case, Arkansas has the toughest schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s metric. It is just ahead of Auburn, Kansas, Texas and TCU in that category.

The ranking of each SEC team - with Arkansas opponents bolded - and all of the Razorbacks’ non-conference opponents are listed below, as is the list of the top-10 strength of schedules, as determined by the FPI…