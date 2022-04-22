Evans backs off Arkansas commitment

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Just five months after becoming Arkansas' fourth commitment in the 2023 class, Anthony Evans III has reopened his recruitment.

The speedy wide receiver out of Judson High in Converse, Texas, has generated a lot of interest since posting a 10.27-second time in the 100-meter dash and announced his de-commitment via Twitter on Friday.

"After discussing with my family, coaches and mentors I've come to the realization that there's a lot of things I need to carefully evaluate before making this major decision," Evans wrote. "Although University of Arkansas will still be one of the programs I am heavily considering, I am officially decommitting."

Evans' decision to back off his pledge isn't particularly surprising considering he's appeared to have wandering eyes for some time.

Not only has he continued to tweet out offers despite being committed, he actually took a visit to Georgia earlier this month. Following the trip, he made comments that raised concerns about his commitment to Arkansas sticking.

"I came up here with my mom," Evans told UGASports.com. "She's a big, diehard Georgia fan being that she's from Savannah, Georgia."

In addition to picking up a Georgia offer, Evans has also shared offers from Arizona, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Nebraska in the last month.

De-commitments have been rare under head coach Sam Pittman. Since he took over, the Razorbacks have now had just three players commit and then back off.

Landon Rogers -- a quarterback from Little Rock Parkview in the 2021 class -- was the first, but he eventually changed his mind and still signed with the Razorbacks.

In the most recent class, the 2022 group, four-star safety Myles Rowser from Michigan was committed until National Signing Day, when he signed with an FCS program. However, it's worth noting that grades were believed to be a factor in his recruitment.