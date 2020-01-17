FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman spent the last four years in Georgia, but still kept in touch with some friends in Arkansas.

When they’d get together, those friends would tell him about his name being mentioned on local sports talk radio shows, social media and message boards back in the Natural State. Perhaps more than any other non-coordinator assistant coach in recent memory, Pittman was highly regarded by Arkansas fans long after he left - even though he wasn’t sure why.

“I thought it was crazy,” Pittman said. “I was like, ‘Dang, I’m just an o-line coach.’ When I left, it was bad. It was hard on us, but for the people of Arkansas to keep me in their thoughts - and I was just a guy, I was just an o-line coach - it was kind of incredible, to be honest with you. It was really humbling.”

From the Razorbacks’ perspective, it’s easy to see why he was so loved.

During his three seasons in Fayetteville, Pittman built a dominant offensive line through stellar recruiting and excellent teaching.

Beginning with a 2013 class that included future NFL players Denver Kirkland and Dan Skipper, he landed 11 commitments from recruits with an average Rivals rating of 5.75. The lone 5.6 three-star prospect Pittman brought to Arkansas was Sebastian Tretola out of junior college, and he became an All-American and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC.

The results were obvious. His units led the SEC - and ranked top 15 nationally - in fewest sacks allowed each year and garnered a level of fame not usually seen at the position. The offensive line flew first class to road games, was mentioned during almost every broadcast and even appeared on the cover of Arkansas’ 2015 media guide.

Adding to Pittman’s legend was just how quickly and how far the Razorbacks fell after he left to take the same position at Georgia.

On the recruiting trail, the average Rivals rating of the 15 prospects landed by subsequent offensive line coaches Kurt Anderson and Dustin Fry was just 5.53, with none of them above a 5.6.

On the field, Arkansas has allowed a whopping 121 sacks in its last 49 games, an average of 2.5 per game. That’s more than twice as many as the Razorbacks averaged during Pittman’s three years, when they gave up 36 in 38 games.

Regaining the success it experienced up front from 2013-15 will be a key for Arkansas getting things turned around. Coming off back-to-back 2-10 seasons and only eight wins in three years, though, it won’t be an easy rebuilding project for Pittman.

“I hate to give the old coach answer, but I really don’t know on that one,” Pittman said when asked how long it’d take to get Arkansas turned around. “I think when we came in seven years ago, we were 3-9 and we went to two bowls back-to-back.

“I want when people talk about Arkansas, we want them to talk positive. So we’re working hard.”