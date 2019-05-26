Arkansas will limp into next week’s NCAA Regional having lost five of its last seven games. That includes a disappointing showing at the SEC Tournament, where the Razorbacks mustered only three total runs in losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.

However, head coach Dave Van Horn has been very open about not going all out in Hoover, but rather gearing up for the NCAA Tournament and another run to Omaha.

Still, some are concerned about the way they’re playing as the postseason begins. Does it really matter, though? Here’s a look back at every year Van Horn’s teams played in the SEC Tournament and how they did in the subsequence NCAA Tournament…

(The Razorbacks missed the SEC and NCAA Tournaments in 2016, but did make the NCAA Tournament in 2008 when they failed to make it to Hoover.)

2018

SEC Tournament: 2-1 (semifinals)

NCAA Tournament: College World Series runner-up

Last year’s team had a chance to win the SEC West outright, but lost a pair of one-run games to end the season at Georgia. That also meant it went the entire year without winning a road series. In Hoover, the Razorbacks won their first two games by five and six runs before dropping a tight 2-1 game to LSU in the semifinals.

Despite the three one-run losses that kept it from being the sole division champion and playing in the SEC Tournament championship game, Arkansas won its regional and super regional - both of which it hosted - and came one out away from winning the national championship.

2017

SEC Tournament: 3-2 (runner-up)

NCAA Tournament: Lost in Fayetteville Regional final

Two years ago, the Razorbacks caught fire at the end of the year, winning five of its last seven regular-season games. Led by Chad Spanberger, they exploded offensively after dropping their first game at the SEC Tournament and made a run to the championship game.