1. Feleipe Franks is a good fit at Arkansas.

Feleipe Franks (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. OK, I know Franks has fallen well short of expectations, but you have to like his skill set if you’re Sam Pittman. Franks has shown he can move around a bit and he has that cannon of an arm, so if Pittman and company can reel him in a little bit they have a big upgrade at quarterback. I still believe in Franks’ ability and Arkansas could do much worse when it comes to a quarterback. He’s seen SEC battles and knows the speed of the game. Gorney’s take: FACT. Quarterback play was so poor at Arkansas this past season that someone of Franks’ caliber is an immediate upgrade at the position. What I like most is that Arkansas has a lot of talented pass-catchers coming back. I really see Trey Knox and Treylon Burks thriving with Franks at quarterback, and Mike Woods could keep adding to his solid numbers. We will see if he’s a good fit for the Razorbacks, but anybody would be a better fit than what Arkansas had this past season.

2. Kayshon Boutte is the four-star we will regret not making a five-star.

Kayshon Boutte (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. I have a bad feeling about this one, and this happens every year. So, why didn’t we just make him a five-star? Well I also have my doubts as well, so here we are. I’ve felt this way before about players such as Todd Gurley, CeeDee Lamb and Grant Delpit, among others, but I was also sure Kellen Mond would be a star at quarterback. My point? Rankings are subjective and not easy. But Boutte is one I have that nagging feeling about. Gorney’s take: FICTION. My pick here is Notre Dame signee Michael Mayer, who might be the next Kyle Rudolph clone, someone who is not shockingly athletic but who gets open all the time and who catches everything thrown his way. There have never been three five-star tight ends in a class, but if there was ever an opportunity to do it this recruiting cycle would have been a perfect time. Mayer had a very solid week at the All-American Bowl and then had a big game as well. Looking back, he might be the most productive tight end in this class over Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington, if not the most physically impressive.

3. Zachary Evans will live up to the hype.

Zachary Evans (Rivals.com)