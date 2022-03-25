Fact or Fiction: Four QBs will be taken in first round of NFL Draft
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
1. Four QBs will be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I just can’t see it, despite the need for quarterbacks in the NFL. We all know Liberty QB Malik Willis will be a first-rounder, and he appears to be QB1 in this NFL Draft, but after that it’s up in the air.
Pitt’s Kenny Pickett will likely be a first-rounder, as will Ole Miss QB Matt Corral or Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. But both? Man, that’s a stretch. Some even have Nevada’s Carson Strong as a late first-round pick, which would be ridiculous to many. I’m predicting three in the first round: Willis, Pickett and Corral.
2. Ohio State will have a first-round wide receivers in the next three NFL Drafts.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are likely to be first-rounders in this draft. Then there's Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2023 and either Marvin Harrison Jr. or Emeka Egbuka in 2024. The recent pro day at Ohio State speaks to the offensive talent level and a very possible national title soon enough.
3. Mel Tucker is the best hire in the last five seasons.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. He’s up there for sure. What he did at Michigan State last season was beyond impressive, but the best hire since 2016? I want to see a larger sample size from Tucker and also from guys such as Dave Aranda from Baylor and a few others.
The best hire? That’s Sam Pittman at Arkansas, and it’s not close to me.
Pittman has been there only two seasons, but let’s remember this: Arkansas was 4-20 combined under Chad Morris in 2018 and 2019, and Pittman was saddled with one of the worst schedules in the country in 2020 and again in 2021. He went 3-7 his first year, but was robbed of a win against Auburn, and Arkansas gave reigning champ LSU all it could handle in a three-point loss. Last season? He led his team to a 9-4 record, including wins over Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, LSU and Penn State in their bowl game. Maybe a 12-11 record doesn’t impress many, but considering how horrible the program was prior to his arrival, Pittman has been remarkable.