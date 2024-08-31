Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNDMzMTc1Nic+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg dmFyIGNvbmZpZyA9IHsKICAgIGF1dG9wbGF5OiB0cnVlLAogICAgY29tc2Nv cmVDNDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBp dGVtczogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJmMjE2NmUzZC04OWNiLTMyNWEtYmU4Zi00 ODAyN2U0NmQzZjUiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAg ICB9XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVn aW9uOiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNj cmlwdCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRb c3JjPSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5q cyddIik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1 ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci00MzMxNzU2Iik7 CiAgCiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9y ZSB0cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQg JiYgY29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZp ZGVvUGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5y ZW5kZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci00MzMxNzU2Iik7CiAgfQo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCg==

Advertisement

1. Travis Hunter is the best player to transfer in the last 10 years.

Travis Hunter (AP Images)

Friedman: FICTION. You may not find a bigger fan of Travis Hunter than me and I’m confident he’ll go on to have an outstanding career in the NFL. The Colorado star reminded the world who he is on Thursday night. He’s the No. 1 prospect we thought he was in the 2022 Rivals250 and he’s the No. 1 transfer prospect we thought he was in the 2023 transfer rankings. That being said, calling him the best transfer in the last 10 years is a bit too much right now. Multiple players who have transferred have won the Heisman and a national championship, and gone on to be high draft picks. It would be shocking if Colorado was part of the National Championship conversation but Hunter does have a shot at the Heisman this season and will surely be a high draft pick. Gorney: FICTION. I love Travis Hunter. He was awesome as a high school prospect and he has been great in college including Thursday night when he had an incredible start to his season with three touchdown catches. We've seen that level of domination, athleticism and off-the-charts playmaking ability for years. It's why we made Hunter the No. 1 player in the 2022 class even though he signed with Jackson State. Hunter is great but I'm going to pick Joe Burrow here since he went from Ohio State (where he wasn't playing) to LSU (where he won the Heisman, won a national championship and headed one of the best offenses in recent memory). In the 2020 national title win over Clemson, Burrow had 463 passing yards and six total touchdowns. That's pretty amazing.

*****

2. Toriano Pride will outplay his transfer portal ranking.

Friedman: FICTION. Missouri fans should be really excited about Pride and his potential in the Mizzou secondary. His big pick-six on Thursday night got everybody’s attention and so did the shutout Missouri’s defense posted. Pride should experience plenty of success this season but it’s a bit early to say he’ll outplay his No. 53 overall ranking in the transfer rankings. Murray State wasn’t exactly a tough matchup for Missouri and Pride. It was good to see him perform to the level he is capable of but there are tougher tests ahead. Williams: FICTION. Toriano Pride introduced himself to the Missouri fans during Thursday's opener against Murray State with a 25-yard pick-six in the first quarter of the Tigers' 51-0 win. Impressive, sure. But, let's consider the competition for one. Also, Missouri defensive end Zion Young, a fellow transfer via Michigan State, created pressure off the edge which forced a poor throw by Murray State's quarterback on Pride's highlight reel play. But the highly touted cornerback did what anyone else would do in that situation, pounce on the opportunity and put points on the board in a season-opening squash match. Pride checked in at No. 53 on Rivals Transfer Rankings heading into the season and so far, so good. However, his play against Power Four opponents will determine if he's worthy of his ranking. Right now, it's way too early to tell.

*****

3. Taylen Green’s performance on Thursday should give Arkansas fans confidence heading into the Oklahoma State game.