The Razorbacks can't afford another slow start, not this week, not against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Through three weeks, the Hogs are averaging less than a touchdown in the opening quarter and just 11 points at the half. Overall, they're scoring just 19.6 points per game, putting them at 68th in the nation.

Sam Pittman mentioned on Monday, and again on Thursday, that he wants to see more pre-game urgency from his players. Before the Auburn game, the LSU-Missouri game was playing on the big screen in the stadium and the head hog noted it might've distracted the players.

"I think we have to really amp up what our expectations are of warmups," Pittman said. "When you amp that up, you also amp up the mind. Our mind was on Missouri and LSU it looked to me like, now I’m not positive that’s what it was, but I know I was pretty hot after the warmups with trying to get our team focused."

Captain and senior quarterback Feleipe Franks had similar comments on Tuesday but took it even further.