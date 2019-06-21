Fayetteville native Miller Pleimann talks transfer to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hitting the transfer market once again to bring home an in-state product.
Fayetteville native Miller Pleimann, a right-handed pitcher, is leaving Wichita State and returning to his hometown to pitch for the Razorbacks, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.
Excited to announce that I will be transferring back to my hometown to play baseball at the University of Arkansas next year!🐗⚾️ #WPS pic.twitter.com/ztya6zTzSy— Miller Pleimann (@MPleimann) June 20, 2019
After going to Arkansas baseball, basketball and football games throughout his childhood, Pleimann told HawgBeat that he is excited to finally get to wear the uniform himself.
