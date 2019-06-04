HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have to wait one extra day to play its super regional against Ole Miss.

The Fayetteville Super Regional is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN, with Game 2 scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPNU and the if necessary Game 3 scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Monday on ESPN2.

Game 1 will mark just the second time the Razorbacks have played before noon this season, as their regular-season finale at Texas A&M was pushed up to an 11 a.m. start because of weather.

Ole Miss has won three of the five matchups between the two teams this year, taking two of three in Fayetteville in March and splitting a pair of games at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

Tickets - reserved and general admission Hog Pen - for the super regional sold out in less than 10 hours, the UA announced Monday. The only tickets remaining are a few general admission student tickets that will be available for purchase Wednesday on a first come, first serve basis.